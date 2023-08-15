Centre-back on radar and more: Blackburn Rovers transfer news from the last week of the window

Blackburn Rovers drew 2-2 away at Rotherham United over the weekend in the Championship.

Blackburn Rovers are unbeaten in their opening two league games of the new season as they prepare for the visit of Hull City this weekend.

They have until the transfer deadline on 1st September to conclude any final bits of incoming or outgoing business. The Lancashire side have been heavily linked with a move for defender Danny Batth from fellow second tier outfit Sunderland in this window.

In this latest update by reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, a proposed deal to see him switch to Ewood Park is stalling at the moment. QPR have also been credited with an interest in him recently.

Rovers are believed to be interested in a move for Reading centre-back Tom McIntyre following the Royals’ relegation to League One last term. According to The Sunday Mirror reporter Darren Witcoop on Twitter, they have ‘looked’ at landing him this summer but a deal isn’t close right now.

McIntyre, 24, has spent his whole career to date on the books of his current club and has represented Scotland at youth levels in the past. He has made 96 appearances for the Berkshire outfit and has found the net on six occasions from the back.

Blackburn had Tyler Morton on loan from Liverpool in the last campaign and Witcoop has also reported that he is wanted by some unnamed Championship clubs. The 20-year-old, who is an England youth international, was given the green light to leave Merseyside on a temporary basis 12 months ago to get some experience under his belt.

He went on to play 46 games for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side altogether to boost his development before heading back to Anfield.