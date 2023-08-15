Burnley man eyed and more: Hull City transfer news from the last week of the window

Hull City beat Sheffield Wednesday 4-2 at the MKM Stadium in the Championship last time out.

Hull City picked up their first three points of the new season courtesy of Ozan Tufan’s hat-trick. Summer recruit Aaron Connolly also got himself on the scoresheet.

The Tigers have until the transfer deadline on 1st September to conclude any bits of business. They are hoping to land Burnley attacking midfielder Scott Twine, as per BBC Humberside Sport reporter Mike White.

The former Swindon Town and MK Dons man was on the club’s radar this time last year but they missed out on landing him to the Clarets. However, he has emerged back on the radar now.

Hull are still keen on striking a deal with Derby County to sign midfielder Max Bird. In a latest update by HullLive, he is believed to be interested in a potential switch to East Yorkshire.

He has featured for the Rams in their games so far in this campaign. The 22-year-old only has 12 months left on his contract at Pride Park though and they run the risk of losing him for nothing in 12 months time unless they cash in on him now.

Liam Rosenior’s side have lodged a loan bid for Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, as per HullLive. The Eagles are currently weighing up what to do with him.

The youngster spent time with Charlton Athletic in League One last term and was a hit with the Addicks, firing 15 goals in all competitions. He is now back at Selhurst Park and his situation is up in the air.

Ryan Longman will not be joining Fatih Karagümrük, according to reporter Yagiz Sabuncuoglu. The 22-year-old, who joined from Brighton in 2021, has been made available for transfer but won’t be heading to Turkey.