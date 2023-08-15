Bundesliga club take interest in Southampton man, report claims

Bayer Leverkusen are interested in Southampton’s Nathan Tella, reports Daily Mail.

Tella, 24, has been in transfer headlines throughout the summer following his impressive spell on loan at Burnley last season, which saw him net 17 goals and assist five more in the Championship.

The Clarets wanted him back for their return to the Premier League but Southampton have so far knocked back any approaches, with Tella looking set to play an important role for new boss Russell Martin this season.

But Daily Mail are now saying that Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen are interested in Tella, with the club searching for a new winger after selling Moussa Diaby to Aston Villa last month.

The Saints have already sold James Ward-Prowse this summer and Romeo Lavia looks set to follow, so whether or not the club would also consider selling Tella at the right price remains to be seen.