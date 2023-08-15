Bradford City waiting to hear back from loan target ahead of Stockport County trip

Bradford City are waiting to hear back from Crystal Palace as they look to bring in striker John-Kymani Gordon on loan, as detailed in a report by the Yorkshire Post.

Bradford City are keen to lure the attacker back to League Two before the end of the transfer window to bolster their attacking options.

Gordon, 20, spent the second-half of last term with Carlisle United and helped the Cumbrians gain promotion to League One before heading back to Selhurst Park.

The Yorkshire Post claim the Bantams are patiently waiting now to see if he will be given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis once again by the Eagles. Mark Hughes’ side are back in action this evening with an away trip to Edgeley Park to face Stockport County.

Bradford patiently waiting

Gordon would give Bradford another option to pick from in attack and his pace caused problems for fourth tier opponents in the last campaign during his time at Carlisle.

He managed to score two goals in 17 games in all competitions under Paul Simpson which is a return that he will be eager to improve should he secure another switch away from Crystal Palace over the next couple of weeks before the deadline on 1st September.

Gordon has been on the books of the Premier League side for his whole career to date and has been a regular for them at various youth levels. He was handed his first professional deal back in 2020 and is still waiting on his first competitive appearance for the South London outfit.

Another loan move would help him get some more experience under his belt but his next destination is yet to be known with Bradford looking to land him.