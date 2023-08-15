Blackpool’s 2022 signing keen on move amid Scottish transfer interest

Blackpool youngster Owen Moffat is a loan target for Hamilton Academical, as per a report from the Daily Record (Transfer News Live, 14.08.23, 17:36).

Blackpool signed Scottish youngster Moffat from Celtic last summer, bringing him in as part of their recruitment drive ahead of the 2022/23 Championship season.

The 21-year-old didn’t get the senior chances he was perhaps hoping for though. Moffat wasn’t involved in a single senior matchday squad and that has continued into this season following the Tangerines’ relegation to League One.

Now, Moffat is drawing loan interest from Scotland, and he’s keen to make the move.

The Daily Record reports that Moffat is wanted by Hamilton Academical on a temporary basis and is keen to return to his native in search of first-team football away from Bloomfield Road. Talks are ongoing as the Accies look to add more creativity to their ranks after being relegated to Scottish League One, their second drop in three seasons.

1 of 15 Who is this? Romeo Lavia Armel Bella-Kotchap Che Adams Nathan Tella

Best for all?

With Moffat keen on senior minutes, a move away could be his best bet. It seems he’s not in the plans of Neil Critchley for the new season and at 21, the time has come for him to start playing first-team football to aid his development as he looks to maximise his potential.

His future is protected beyond the end of this season given that his contract runs until 2025, meaning there would be no risk of losing him for nothing once the loan comes to an end.

Blackpool have the likes of CJ Hamilton, Owen Dale and Rob Apter as options on the wings and with ample options at full-back and wing-back too, Critchley’s wide positions are occupied. A loan for Moffat could help kick his Blackpool career into action so time will tell if the two clubs can come to an agreement.