Birmingham City’s John Ruddy hope as Luton Town appear to shift transfer attention

Birmingham City are ‘hopeful’ that John Ruddy now stays at the club, reports Birmingham Live, with Luton Town seemingly turning their attentions elsewhere.

Ruddy, 36, has recently been linked with a surprise move to Luton Town. The Hatters are in the market for an experienced back-up goalkeeper and Ruddy came onto their radar, with the Hatters having reportedly lodged a bid to sign the Blues man.

Birmingham Live say that bid was around £1million but that Birmingham City have so far knocked back Luton’s advances, with John Eustace’s side apparently ‘desperate’ to keep hold of Ruddy, who kept 14 clean sheets in the Championship last season.

And yesterday, Luton Town were reported to be in advanced talks to sign Norwich City’s Tim Krul, with Birmingham Live subsequently reporting that Birmingham City are now hopeful of keeping Ruddy beyond this summer’s transfer window.