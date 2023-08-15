Arsenal could turn to Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne or Southampton man Kyle Walker-Peters in a bid to bolster their defensive ranks, as per the Express.

Leicester City and Southampton’s respective relegations has seen them both lose some key assets this summer.

The clubs have done well to hold onto some to this point though. The Foxes still have the services of Belgian international Castagne despite links with a move away while versatile full-back Walker-Peters is still on the books at St. Mary’s too.

Now though, the Express has claimed Premier League giants Arsenal could turn their attentions to the duo in search of further defensive recruits.

Mikel Arteta is keen to add to his ranks further and after a serious injury to new signing Jurrien Timber, their need for more options at the back has been increased. The Gunners have scouted both previously and it is said they could be cheaper options for the North London outfit to turn to.

Late moves?

Further departures are inevitable for both Leicester City and Southampton as we enter the final weeks of the summer transfer window. Players who some might have thought would have moved on by now could see transfers materialise, with Castagne and Walker-Peters among them.

Premier League clubs will have been assessing their options and biding their time before moving for certain targets to see if better deals present themselves further down the line. Soon though, they’ll have no choice but to act.

Arsenal and Arteta will need further options at the back if Timber’s injury is as bad as feared. He has other versatile defenders like Timber who are comfortable in wide defensive areas but the signing of one of Castagne or Walker-Peters could allow one of Ben White or Takehiro Tomiyasu to play centrally more often.