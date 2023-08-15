3 Tyler Adams replacements Leeds United should consider amid PL interest

Leeds United are in need of more incomings between now and deadline day this summer.

Daniel Farke’s side have started the season with one point from their first two league outings and with both games being seen as winnable, there are some warning signs beginning to show at Elland Road.

It’s not unusual for newly-relegated clubs to lose their star players, but the Whites appear to still be at risk of losing more bodies between now and the deadline and at the moment they aren’t replacing them at a quick enough rate.

Tyler Adams has a release clause that several sides appear interested in activating. Bournemouth have already done so and Liverpool could follow suit.

So with that in mind, here we look at three replacements Leeds United should consider should Adams leave this summer…

Tommy Doyle

The Manchester City midfielder spent last season on loan at Sheffield United. He played 33 times in the second tier for the Blades as his side earned promotion to the Premier League automatically.

He has since returned to Manchester City and given their quality it would make sense for the 21-year-old’s development to send him on loan again to ensure he plays consistent senior football.

Doyle has now had two spells in the second tier and despite his youth he is quite experienced at this level meaning he could well come in and help marshal Farke’s midfield.

Han-Noah Massengo

The young Frenchman is now a free agent following his release from Bristol City earlier in the summer.

The 22-year-old spent part of last season in France’s top tier playing for Auxerre.

He has 99 Championship outings to his name and he still has potential to grow and improve. It would be a smart bit of business. Massengo reportedly turned down a move to Premier League Burnley earlier this summer as he wants regular game time and Farke could offer him that.

Max Bird

The Derby County midfielder is wanted by Hull City.

At 22-year-old he has two assists in two League One games so far this season. He has made 141 senior league appearances for the Rams already and is a player with big potential.

He can play in both the holding role or slightly more advanced and his creativity means he often pops up with a goal contribution.

Leeds United would have to move quick with fellow Championship rivals Hull City keen on a deal, but it’s definitely an signing that would be a positive one for the Whites.