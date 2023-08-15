3 Rak-Sakyi alternatives Leicester City should consider following latest Hodgson claim

Crystal Palace attacker Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has been subject to large amounts of interest in the Championship so far this summer. Leicester City, Hull City, Birmingham City and more have all been credited with interest.

Rak-Sakyi, 20, spent last season on loan at Charlton Athletic in League One.

The versatile winger made 43 third tier appearances and scored 15 goals, assisting a further eight.

His first senior campaign came following an impressive Premier League 2 showing where he racked up 23 goals and assists in 25 games.

The young Englishman is a special prospect and Alan Nixon has claimed Leicester City could be the best place for him to play this season, but they face second tier competition.

Hull Live have also stated Hull City launched a bid for the 20-year-old last week.

But, with Crystal Palace boss claiming he is in no rush to let him leave this summer the Foxes may be forced to turn their attention elsewhere.

Here we look at three alternatives Leicester City should consider instead of Rak-Sakyi…

Oscar Bobb

The Manchester City youngster managed six goals and 16 assists for the U21 last season.

The 20-year-old seems ready for his first senior experience and a loan move to the Championship could be a good move.

Bobb hasn’t proven himself at this level, but all the signs so far suggest he should have no problem adapting to the step up. Enzo Maresca’s Manchester City link could come in handy again here.

Ilias Chair

Chair, 25, isn’t a natural winger like Rak-Sakyi but he does offer some versatility across the park that Leicester City may find handy to have over a long campaign.

The QPR midfielder consistently provides solid goal contributions at this level and in a stronger side that can only be expected to rise.

It has been claimed Leicester City are actually set to step up their interest in Chair, but QPR are reluctant to let him leave this summer.

Alexander Aravena

Linked with Sunderland, Aravena is Chilean international who picked up 14 goal contributions in 22 league games last season.

The 20-year-old is an exciting prospect and the versatile attacker has big potential to grow into.

It seems only a matter of time before he gets a big move to a bigger league and Leicester City may have the resources to pull this one off.