2 players who could realistically sign for West Brom in the coming weeks

West Brom have had a slow summer transfer window and the hope will be that fresh faces can come in before September 1st’s 11pm deadline.

West Brom have only added two new players to their ranks this summer. Jeremy Sarmiento signed on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion while striker Josh Maja arrived on a free transfer from French side Bordeaux.

Other players have been linked but to no avail, though there is still time for deals to be done. With that said, here are two players who could realistically sign for the Baggies in the coming weeks…

Kortney Hause

With Corberan opting for a back three, another centre-back wouldn’t go amiss. Aston Villa’s Kortney Hause is a rumoured target and as a powerful, left-footed defender who is down the pecking order at his current club, he could be an ideal addition for the Baggies.

He could definitely occupy that role in the centre or on the left-hand side of the back three. At 28, he’s got enough experience and pedigree to thrive at this level and would certainly be a realistic option for Corberan if another centre-back is on his shopping list.

1 of 15 Which former EFL boss is in this picture? Paulo Sousa Marco Silva Jose Morais Roberto Di Matteo

Tiago Gouveia

Corberan has made use of the European market before and rumoured target Gouveia could prove an exciting addition to their attacking ranks. The winger has been linked with a host of Championship clubs alongside West Brom and after catching the eye with Estoril last season, another chance to catch the eye away from Benfica could await the 22-year-old.

He’d provide further depth out wide and could provide an exciting dose of pace and skill out wide for Corberan.

The rumoured competition for his signature could make a deal trickier to do but he’s certainly a realistic target for West Brom if Benfica are to sanction a temporary move before the end of the window.