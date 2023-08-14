‘Will cost them the win’ – Doncaster Rovers v Mansfield Town prediction: The72

Doncaster Rovers host Mansfield Town in League Two tomorrow evening.

Doncaster Rovers come into this one on the back off a huge 4-0 collapse against Newport County. It makes it two league defeats from two now with Doncaster Rovers unable to build on their cup win over Championship opponents Hull City last week.

Nigel Clough’s Mansfield Town won 3-0 against newly-relegated Morecambe last time out. It was a dominant display all game from Mansfield Town as they look to push inside the top seven this year after missing out on goal difference last season.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Doncaster Rovers haven’t had an ideal start to the new season but it isn’t defined by the first two games. There’s still plenty of opportunity for them to turn it around however they cannot afford to go much longer without picking up some points.

“Mansfield Town need more consistency throughout the season and it’s games like these that often let them down. They will be hoping to pile misery onto their hosts, but any sign of complacency will cost them the win.

“This one is a lot harder to call than the recent results suggest, but with the home crowd behind them I actually think Doncaster Rovers could take something from Tuesday evening’s game.”

Score prediction: Doncaster Rovers 1-1 Mansfield Town

James Ray

“It’s not been the easiest start for Doncaster and McCann. Many might have thought that they’d be up there this season but this slow start won’t be filling many with hope ahead of a tough tie against Mansfield.

“The Stags have looked good in front of goal and overcame decent opposition in Morecambe at the weekend so the hope will be that they can maintain some momentum and pick up another good win here.

“It could be a close one but I’ll back the away side to take all three points. I’ll say 2-1.”

Score prediction: Doncaster Rovers 1-2 Mansfeld Town