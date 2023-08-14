‘They’re yet to get going’ – Northampton Town v Lincoln City prediction: The72

Northampton Town host Lincoln City in League One tomorrow night.

Northampton Town will go in search of their first win of the season tomorrow, with the Cobblers having lost all three of their opening games of the 2023/24 campaign.

Jon Brady’s side lost v Stevenage on the opening day of the season, before losing v Swansea City in the cup and then again at Wigan Athletic in their return to League One action over the weekend.

Lincoln meanwhile beat Wycombe Wanderers 3-0 on Saturday, following a 2-0 win over Notts County in the Cup – Mark Kennedy’s side lost at Bolton Wanderers on the opening day.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“It’s been a very tough start to the season for Northampton Town. They’re yet to get going following their promotion from League Two and a visit from Lincoln is another tough assignment for them.

“The Imps looked good on Saturday. They beat a strong Wycombe side with ease and that win should fill them with confidence going into this one.

“It’ll be a close game, but I fancy Lincoln to nick a win and pile more misery on Northampton.”

Score prediction: Northampton Town 1-2 Lincoln City

James Ray

“After a tough opening day against Bolton, the last two games have shown us what Lincoln City are capable of. For that reason, they should be confident of claiming another win away at new boys Northampton Town on Tuesday too.

“The Cobblers are taking their time getting used to that League One standard of football again and I feel the wait for a first point could go on for a bit longer. There will be chances for them to snatch a point or even three in front of the home faithful but I can’t help but feel they’ll be left wanting again.

“I’m backing the visitors.”

Score prediction: Northampton Town 0-1 Lincoln City