‘Their struggles won’t end here’ – Stockport County v Bradford City prediction: The72

Stockport County host Bradford City in League Two on Tuesday night.

Stockport County have endured a tough start to the new season, losing three of three games across all competitions.

Defeat away to Walsall saw their poor form continue with Ryan Rydel’s goal proving too little too late after Danny Johnson and Aramide Oteh put the Saddlers into a 2-0 lead. As a result of their winless start, Dave Challinor’s side sit in 22nd place.

As for Bradford City, they picked up their first points of the League Two season with a win over Colchester United on Saturday.

Mark Hughes’ side emerged 2-1 winners after beating Accrington Stanley in the EFL Cup, putting the disappointment of their 1-0 defeat to Crawley Town on the opening day. The Bantams occupy 11th after two games.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Stockport are struggling at the top of the pitch in the early stages of the season and Challinor will be keen to dispel those issues as soon as possible. Against Bradford, they’ll be in for a tough test though.

“Both these sides are tipped to fight it out towards the top-end of the table this season and I can see County gaining momentum again over time and pushing up the league. However, their struggles won’t end here I fear.

“If Stockport can take their chances they could get a much-needed win but I’m going for an away victory.”

Score prediction: Stockport County 0-1 Bradford City

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Stockport County won’t want to go much longer without picking up a result, but this definitely isn’t an easy one to pick anything up in. Their penalty defeat to Sheffield Wednesday should’ve gave them some confidence having drawn with a second tier side, however last weekend’s defeat probably relieved them of any confidence picked up midweek.

“Hughes knows how to set his sides up and the Bantams will be tough to beat here. It definitely won’t be a walk in the park for the visitors but regardless of that I would be surprised if they didn’t come out of this one with another, relatively comfortable, win.”

Score prediction: Stockport County 0-2 Bradford City