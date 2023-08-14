Striker targeted and more: Wrexham transfer news from the last week of the window

Wrexham drew 1-1 away at AFC Wimbledon over the weekend in League Two.

Wrexham have picked up one point from their first two games back as a Football League club following their promotion from the National League last season.

The Red Dragons have until the transfer deadline on 1st September to conclude any incoming or outgoing deals. They have been linked with a swoop for Peterborough United striker Kabongo Tshimanga as they look for cover for the injured Paul Mullin.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Phil Parkinson’s side have lodged a £500,000 offer in an attempt to lure the forward to the Racecourse Ground this month. He only joined the Posh on a permanent basis earlier this summer following his loan spell at London Road from non-league outfit Chesterfield last term.

Wrexham have secured the loan signing of goalkeeper Luke McNicholas from Sligo Rovers until January. As detailed on their official club website, they have the option to make his move permanent in January.

The 23-year-old will provide cover between the sticks for current options Ben Foster and Mark Howard. He has made 26 appearances for his parent club to date and has also had loan spells away at Finn Harps and Cliftonville to get some experience under his belt.

Elsewhere, Doncaster Rovers have snapped up goalkeeper Rory Watson on a permanent deal following his exit from the Red Dragons at the end of the last campaign. The former Hull City and Scunthorpe United man has joined Grant McCann’s side on a short-term deal.

Wrexham decided not to hand him a contract extension after sealing the fifth tier title and he has since been weighing up his options as a free agent. His new club were beaten 4-0 by Newport County last time out.