Striker on radar and more: Charlton Athletic transfer news from the last week of the window

Charlton Athletic were beaten 1-0 away at Peterborough United at London Road over the weekend.

Charlton Athletic conceded in first-half stoppage time and weren’t able to find an equaliser in the second-half.

The Addicks are back in action on Tuesday night at home to Bristol Rovers as they look to bounce back with a win at The Valley. In the meantime, there appears to be transfer activity bubbling away behind the scenes.

Dean Holden’s side are believed to be one of a few League One teams linked with a move for Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove before the end of the transfer window. According to reporter Alan Nixon on Patreon, they are admirers along with Derby County, Blackpool and Barnsley.

Cosgrove, 26, spent last term on loan at Plymouth Argyle and helped them gain promotion to the Championship under Steven Schumacher. He chipped in with 12 goals in all competitions before heading back to his parent club when his temporary deal at Home Park expires.

Charlton are poised to sign goalkeeper Prince Adegoke on a free transfer, as per reporter Nathan Gissing. The 19-year-old is available for nothing following his departure from Chelsea at the end of last term.

He may have been identified by the London club as someone to bolster their options between the sticks. He had a loan spell away from Stamford Bridge in non-league at Welling United during his time there to get some experience under his belt.

Elsewhere, Gillingham have snapped up Macauley Bonne after his exit from the Addicks. He wasn’t offered a new deal when his contract expired at the end of June and he has since been weighing up his options.

The striker has now become teammates with Jonny Williams at Priestfield. Neil Harris’ side are aiming for promotion from League Two in this campaign.