Southampton join Arsenal and Brighton in pursuit of Scottish Championship prospect

Southampton have joined Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion in the race for Queen’s Park goalkeeper Callan McKenna, according to the Daily Record.

Southampton are interested in luring the stopper down to England in this transfer window but face competition from the Premier League.

McKenna, 16, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and Queen’s Park face a battle to keep hold of him amid interest from below the border.

As per the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 14.08.23, 13.14), the Saints are ‘long-term’ admirers of the teenager and their interest in him was flagged up more than a year ago.

1 of 12 Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Coventry (loan), Forest (loan), Hull (loan), Brighton (loan), Sint-Truiden (loan), PAOK, Middlesbrough, PAOK (loan). Chuba Akpom Johnny Howson Dan Barlaser Dael Fry

Southampton target emerges

Southampton could see McKenna as one for the future as they keep an eye on potential additions before the transfer deadline on 1st September. They will hope that the prospect of first-team football down the line could tempt the player in joining them instead.

His chances of breaking into Arsenal or Brighton’s side in the future are slim in the top flight, with both clubs currently in Europe too.

McKenna was on the books at Hibernian’s academy before linking up with Queen’s Park five years ago. He has since risen up through the youth ranks of the Glasgow side and has been a regular for them at various levels over recent years.

The prospect has already made four first-team appearances for the Spiders and was rewarded with his first professional contract in January of this year. His current club missed out on promotion to the Scottish Premiership last season under former Bolton Wanderers boss Owen Coyle and he has since left the club to return to the Indian Super League with Chennaiyin.

Southampton drew 4-4 at home to Norwich City over the weekend and have the chance to bring in more signings over the next few weeks with McKenna the latest name to be linked.