Southampton and Luton Town eye Bristol City star amid ongoing contract talks

Southampton and Luton Town are among those eyeing Bristol City defender Zak Vyner with his deal up next summer, as per Bristol Live.

Bristol City academy graduate Vyner had to wait patiently for his chance in the Robins’ first-team. He spent spells out on loan with Accrington Stanley, Plymouth Argyle, Rotherham United and Aberdeen and spent time on the fringes before breaking into Nigel Pearson’s side.

The 26-year-old has become an increasingly important figure at the back though, totalling 146 appearances for the club.

Now though, Bristol Live reports that his situation is drawing interest from elsewhere. Vyner is out of contract next summer and Pearson has admitted there have been no developments despite talks over a new deal.

“Not at the moment,” he said when asked about progress on the contract front.

“We’ve talked about it but there’s nothing further to add at the moment. We’d like to extend it and there have been one or two conversations but he’s a player we should be looking to extend.

As a result, Championship promotion hopefuls Southampton and Premier League new boys Luton Town are considering a move. Scottish Premiership side Rangers are also weighing up a move before the end of the summer transfer window.

One to resolve

Vyner’s increasingly important role under Pearson means he’s someone they should be looking to fend off interest in, especially from a Championship rival in Southampton. Hopefully, the rumoured attention he’s drawing sees contract discussions ramp up and the Bath-born defender can be tied down to a new deal before the end of the month.

If not, then it could be best that City cash in while they can and quickly turn their attention to finding a replacement.

Keeping onboard while a deal goes unsigned puts them at risk of losing him for nothing next summer. They could even lose him on a free transfer before then if rumoured admirers Rangers maintain their interest and look to strike a pre-contract deal in January.

The hope will be that Vyner can be kept at Ashton Gate but time will tell just how this situation pans out.