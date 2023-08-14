‘Should have no problem here’ – Derby County v Oxford United prediction: The72

Derby County host Oxford United in League One action tomorrow evening.

Derby County will be looking to make it two wins from two following their convincing 3-0 win away to Burton Albion. Despite having six less shots and less of the ball the Rams came out worthy winners on the day to get their first win of the 2023/24 campaign.

Oxford United narrowly edged past Carlisle United with a 1-0 win to also pick up their first three points of the season. However, they will need to raise their game this weekend against a strong Rams side.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Derby County started with two losses in the league and the cup which raised some small concerns. However, Paul Warne’s side are strong and at this level will cause most teams problems. It will be hoped last weekend gets the ball rolling for them as they look to make it back-to-back wins in a game where they are favourites.

“Oxford United will be pleased to get off the mark. However, it wasn’t vintage and there are still improvements to be made. Their opening day defeat to Cambridge United was disappointing and it was followed by a huge 5-1 defeat to Championship side Bristol City last week.

“For me Derby County should have no problem here. If they are able to show the same performance in front of goal as they did at the weekend then this one could be another big win for the hosts.”

Score prediction: Derby County 3-1 Oxford United

James Ray

“After a disappointing opening day defeat to Wigan and a cup loss to Blackpool, Derby needed that 3-0 win over Burton. Hopefully that has injected some confidence into Paul Warne’s ranks because that squad is good enough to challenge towards the top end of the table again.

“Oxford haven’t had the smoothest start with their new-look squad but its was important that they got over the line against Carlisle United. They too will be keen to kick on, but I think they could come up short at Pride Park.

“Derby will need to be on their game but I’ll back them to take all three points.”

Score prediction: Derby County 2-1 Oxford United