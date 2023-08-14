Sheffield Wednesday set to sign PSG man imminently, report claims

Sheffield Wednesday have endured a tough start to the season and will be hoping some new signings can boost their chances of maintaining their Championship status following a challenging summer.

Xisco Munoz hasn’t been afraid to dip into the foreign market for new recruits and it seems he’s set to do so again amid claims of an imminent deal for PSG winger Gassama.

French outlet Foot Mercato reports that Gassama could even see his move sealed ‘in the next few hours’. PSG’s agreement to let go of the forward includes ‘various bonuses’ and a ‘nice’ sell-on clause, the report adds.

The 19-year-old spent last season on loan with Belgian side KAS Eupen, managing two goals and two assists in 19 games. He has a year left on his contract with PSG after first joining as a youngster in 2019.

1 of 12 Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Coventry (loan), Forest (loan), Hull (loan), Brighton (loan), Sint-Truiden (loan), PAOK, Middlesbrough, PAOK (loan). Chuba Akpom Johnny Howson Dan Barlaser Dael Fry

Another addition from abroad

Sheffield Wednesday haven’t abandoned signing players from domestic clubs of course, but their promotion and the appointment of Munoz looks to have opened some horizons in terms of recruiting from Europe.

Should Gassama join, he’ll be the sixth signing from abroad. Anthony Musaba, Juan Delgado, Momo Diaby, Pol Valentin and Devis Vasquez have all arrived at Hillsborough from foreign clubs, so the hope will be that they can adjust to the Championship well and aid the Owls in their bid to stave off an immediate return to League One football.

Mauritania-born Gassama mainly plays on the left wing but has also been deployed as a striker before. He’s comfortable on the right too, though he is usually found on the left so he can cut inside onto his stronger right foot.