QPR among four Championship sides eyeing Fulham star, enquiry made

QPR have made an enquiry about a potential loan deal for Fulham striker Jay Stansfield, as per a report from the Evening Standard.

Stansfield spent last season on loan with Exeter City, making a great impression upon an emotional return to the club where he started his youth career and his late father was a firm fan favourite. The 20-year-old recorded nine goals and eight assists in 39 games for the Grecians before returning to Fulham this summer.

Understandably, there has been a lot of interest in what will be next for Stansfield after a successful first season in senior football. Now, the Evening Standard has shed light on Championship admirers of the striker.

They report that QPR are among the second-tier sides hoping to strike a deal for Stansfield this summer.

The R’s have enquired about a potential loan deal for Fulham’s young striker. At least four Championship offers have come in for Stansfield as the Cottagers prepare to send him out on a temporary basis again this season.

Attackers needed

Gareth Ainsworth needs some more firepower at the top of the pitch and Stansfield could provide that. After tearing it up in Fulham’s academy, his return with Exeter City shows he’s got what it takes to impress in senior football and a step up to the Championship seems like the logical next step after success in League One.

Sinclair Armstrong got a much-deserved first goal at the weekend and he could prove hard to dislodge from the starting XI if he finds goalscoring form from here on.

Lyndon Dykes remains on the books as an option up top too while youngster Charlie Kelman is another. He may well be allowed to head out on loan if another comes in but time will tell just how the situation will pan out.