Player’s medical booked and more: Leicester City transfer news from the last week of the window

Leicester City picked up another win on Saturday, beating Huddersfield Town 1-0 away from home.

Only Leicester City and Ipswich Town have won both of their opening games of the season. The Foxes currently sit in 2nd place of the table and they’re looking good under new boss Enzo Maresca, who’s so far overseen a positive summer transfer window at the King Power.

And it looks like there could yet be a few more new faces arriving at the club in the coming weeks, with one seemingly imminent arrival being that of Cesare Casadei from Chelsea.

The Foxes have been chasing a deal for the Italian U20 man all summer and last week, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Casadei is set to undergo a medical at Leicester City.

Elsewhere, Leicester City have been linked with Benfica’s Tiago Gouveia. The youngster is apparently wanted by a number of teams in the Championship, with Leicester, Southampton, Hull City, West Brom, and Watford all eyeing up a loan deal for the 22-year-old attacker.

Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath tweeted:

Benfica forward Tiago Gouveia, 22, has attracted interest from several clubs in the Championship for a season-long loan. Leicester, Southampton, Hull, Watford and West Brom are among teams in the race to sign the Portugal Under-21 international. Was on loan at Estoril last season — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 10, 2023

Another name linked with the Foxes is Chilean international Dario Osario, who currently plays his football for Universidad de Chile – reports in South America say that Leicester have been scouting the 19-year-old in recent weeks.

And there’s been a couple of reports linking players with moves away from Leicester in the past week, with one regarding Daniel Iversen.

The Dane is an apparent target for Crystal Palace who are on the lookout for a new no.1, with Iversen still down in the pecking order at the King Power following the summer arrival of Mads Hermansen.

Lastly, Rangers are reportedly keen on a loan deal for Harry Souttar. The Leicester centre-back is yet to feature this season and he could seal a loan exit from the club, with a move to Rangers a possibility.

Leicester City return to action v Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.