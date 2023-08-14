PL duo linked and more: Southampton transfer news from the last week of the window

This morning, West Ham have announced the capture of James Ward-Prowse from Southampton.

The Hammers are paying a reported fee of £30million for Ward-Prowse, who’s been in transfer headlines throughout the summer.

And another name who’s been likewise is Romeo Lavia. The midfielder has a number of suitors and there’s been a lot of back and forth, but the latest is that Liverpool have a £60million agreement in place with Southampton.

Elsewhere, striker Che Adams is being eyed up by Crystal Palace. The Scot has scored twice off the bench in Southampton’s opening two Championship fxtures, and it’s reported that the Eagles want to sign him in a £10million deal and double his current wages too.

There’s a couple of other Southampton names being linked with moves away too, with one being Will Smallbone. The midfielder impressed on loan at Stoke City last season and it’s recently been revealed that Sheffield United had seen a £7million bid for the Irishman knocked back.

Alex McCarthy is the last name being linked with a move away – Palace are said to be keen as they eye up a new goalkeeper signing.

Then in terms of potential signings, it looks like Flynn Downes could be on his way to St Mary’s. Southampton are reportedly leading the race to sign the West Ham man, with further reports saying that the midfielder is set to join on loan in the coming days.

Elsewhere, Everton’s Mason Holgate remains a target. But journalist Mark McAdam says that Holgate’s Everton wages are proving to be a stumbling block for Russell Martin’s side.

McAdam tweeted:

Southampton are trying to sign Mason Holgate on a season long loan from Everton. There is currently a gap in the percentage of wages #saintsfc are willing to contribute and what Everton want. Although Everton are open to a loan, their preference is to sell. Others interested. — Mark McAdam (@markmcadamtv) August 13, 2023

Another defender linked in the last week is Zak Vyner. Bristol Live say that the Bristol City defender is wanted by both Luton Town and Southampton ahead of the September 1st transfer deadline.

Lastly, the Saints are one of a number of Championship clubs apparently keen on a loan deal for Benfica’s forward Tiago Gouveia.