Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson is keen to add attacking names in the remainder of the summer transfer window.

Parkinson currently has striker Paul Mullin sidelined and so the Wrexham boss is hoping to add some more attacking names before the summer transfer window shuts on September 1st.

So far this summer, Wrexham have signed Will Boyle, James McClean, and Luke McNicholas, with the Welsh club having taken one point from their opening two league games of the season.

And after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon, Parkinson was quizzed on potential attacking signings in the absence of Mullin, and he told The Leader:

“We are looking. If something happens, great, it it doesn’t we will work with what we have got.

“I am happy to concentrate with the players we have got. We have got some good players and we have got more to come from a lot of the players.”

Wrexham currently sit in 20th place of the table after their opening two league fixtures, having so far scored four and conceded six – last season’s top scorer Mullin is yet to feature owing to an injury picked up in pre-season.

Signings needed

Wrexham came up from the National League with a lot of optimism, but they’ve perhaps been given a bit of a reality check in the opening games.

There is of course a long way to go this season and with a few more signings, Wrexham could quickly shoot up the table. But right now, Parkinson is perhaps lacking in a couple of areas – up front being one of them.

Mullin’s eventual return will be a blessing for the club and when names like Boyle and McClean fully settle in, Wrexham will have a very good XI.

There’s still a few weeks left of the transfer window though, so expect to see a bit more activity at the club before the September 1st deadline.