‘Only going to get stronger’ – Portsmouth v Exeter City prediction: The72

Portsmouth host Exeter City in League One on Tuesday night.

Portsmouth come into this midweek clash with Exeter City off the back of a 4-0 win over Leyton Orient.

It was a comfortable day at the office for John Mousinho’s side as they made it three games unbeaten across all competitions to start the season. Pompey now sit in 6th place, only ahead of Tuesday night’s opponents on goal difference.

After an impressive opening day win over Wycombe Wanderers, the Grecians played out a 0-0 draw with Blackpool at the weekend. It means like Portsmouth, Exeter have won two and drawn one of their opening three games having dispatched of Crawley Town in the EFL Cup last week.

Now, ahead of this midweek tie, a handful of our writers have issued their predictions for the clash…

James Ray

“Both sides have got off to encouraging starts this season so it’ll be a good indicator of where these two actually stand.

“I’m leaning towards a home win just because I think Pompey are only going to get stronger as the season progresses. Partnerships are starting to be formed in Mousinho’s new-look squad and that should only make them more and more dangerous as time passes.

“The Grecians are a tough opponent though and could definitely snatch something if Pompey are off their game a bit. I’ll say home win though.”

Score prediction: Portsmouth 2-1 Exeter City

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Many, including myself, believe this may finally be the year Portsmouth get out of the third tier. But it’s a long season and nothing is won in the opening couple of months. John Mousinho’s side comfortably dismissed of Leyton Orient last time out and that sort of result could see them really get going now.

“Exeter City have started better than I imagined. They were able to hold Blackpool to a 0-0 draw and they’ll take confidence heading to Fratton Park on Tuesday.

“This one will be an interesting affair, but one that I imagine will have a winner and I expect the hosts to narrowly come away with three points.”

Score prediction: Portsmouth 1-0 Exeter City