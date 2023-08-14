‘Need to be ruthless’ – Carlisle United v Wigan Athletic prediction: The72

Carlisle United host Wigan Athletic in League One action tomorrow evening.

Carlisle United fell to a narrow defeat away to Oxford United last weekend. Mark Harris got the late goal to give his side all three points meaning Carlisle United stay winless after two.

The Tics have started the season well with two wins from two in the third tier. They came from behind last weekend against Northampton Town to win 2-1 with two goals inside 7 minutes turning the game on its head. Wigan Athletic remain on minus points, but a win here would get them on the board.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Newly-promoted Carlisle United are still adapting to the league. It was always going to be a season of ups and downs, but the more points they can get on the board early doors the more pressure will be released from them as the season goes on. They can take confidence that Northampton Town took the lead against Wigan last weekend. The opportunity is definitely there, but they will need to be ruthless in attack to get anything from the game.

“Wigan Athletic look quite strong. They’re a side who know this league well and Shaun Maloney does have them playing some good stuff. Last Saturday was a lot closer than many expected and that makes me reluctant to say this one will be easy, but I do see the Tics just getting over the line once again.”

Score prediction: Carlisle United 1-2 Wigan Athletic

1 of 25 Who did Ipswich Town sign Panutche Camara from last summer? Peterborough United Plymouth Argyle Barnsley Sheffield Wednesday

James Ray

“It’s only natural that Carlisle have had a bit of a stuttering start to life back in League One and while I’m confident that they’ll adjust in good time, I do feel like they could taste defeat again here.

“Wigan are making good ground into that minus points total they started on after consecutive wins to begin their season and I think they’ll move into the positives and maybe even out of the relegation zone on Tuesday night.

“I’ll go for a 2-0 away win.”

Score prediction: Carlisle United 0-2 Wigan Athletic