Midfielder attracting interest and more: Stockport County transfer news from the last week of the window

Stockport County have made a slow start to the new League Two season under Dave Challinor.

Stockport County have lost their first two games against Gillingham and Walsall respectively.

They have the chance to get their first win of the campaign at home to Bradford City on Tuesday night. There has been some news coming out of Edgeley Park 0ver the course of the past seven days.

Highly-rated midfielder Cody Johnson was recalled from his loan spell at Rochdale last Tuesday and was thrown straight into their Carabao Cup clash at Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday. Challinor has told the official club YouTube channel that he is wanted back at Spotland: “We’ll speak to Rochdale because I know they’re still keen to have him back with them and if that’s the right thing to do then so be it.”

The 19-year-old, who is from Oldham, is highly-rated and the club have a decision to make on what to do with him. He has spent time away at Banbury United in the National League North in the past to get some experience under his belt.

Stockport have given Ackeme Francis-Burrell the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis to join Lancaster City until October, as announced on their Twitter page. He joined the fourth tier outfit on a free transfer earlier this summer.

The midfielder was released by Premier League side Wolves after they decided not to hand him a new deal. He now has a chance to show what he can do Northern Premier League.

Elsewhere, the Hatters will have to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements following Scott Banks‘ loan switch to St. Pauli from Crystal Palace. They were believed to be keen on landing the Scotsman, as per reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

However, the winger has now decided to move to Germany. He has become teammates with former Hull City midfielder Jackson Irvine and ex-Bolton Wanderers winger Dapo Afolayan.