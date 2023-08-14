Krul, 35, looks set to seal a surprise move to Luton Town. The Dutch shot-stopper has been with Norwich City since 2018 and he’s racked up 169 total appearances in that time, but he eventually lost his place in the starting XI last time round.

The 15-cap former Dutch international is now in the final year of his contract and it looks like he’s about to join Luton Town, with Football Insider claiming that the Hatters are in talks to sign the Norwich man.

Krul has 464 career appearances to his name, with the bulk of those coming with Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Rob Edwards’ Luton haven’t been afraid to raid the Football League for new signings this summer, signing the likes of Chiedozie Ogbene, Tahith Chong, and Jacob Brown among other names.

Krul to Luton

Luton’s transfer business hasn’t been all that exciting this summer. They’re signing good players but whether they’re signing players capable of helping them beat the drop remains to be seen.

Still, for Norwich, offloading a player in Krul who is in the final year of his contract and not even in the side is good business.

The Canaries have had a lot of work to do this summer, both on and off the training field, and they’ve since made a decent start to the season – perhaps more so than people were expecting.

Whether David Wagner will want to sign a replacement for Krul remains to be seen. But the Dutchman will leave Norwich after five strong years at the club, having helped the Canaries through thick and thin.

Norwich return to action v QPR in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.