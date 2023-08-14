Liverpool outbid Chelsea for Southampton star, £60m deal accepted

Liverpool have seen a £60m bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia accepted, as per reporter Ben Jacobs.

Southampton star Lavia has been at the centre of a huge transfer saga this summer. Liverpool and Chelsea have been battling it out for the Belgian prodigy in recent days as well as for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

It seems the Ecuadorian will head to Stamford Bridge now and after Southampton accepted a £55m package for Lavia from Chelsea, it looked as though he would be heading there too.

Now though, a huge development has emerged from trusted reporter Jacobs.

Speaking on Twitter, Jacobs has now revealed that Liverpool have outbid Chelsea with a £60m package for Lavia. The Saints have accepted that offer too, so if Chelsea are to launch a new offer, it will be Lavia’s decision as to where he goes.

🚨 Liverpool have now had a £60m package for Romeo Lavia accepted by Southampton. As expected, things moving fast. Lavia has always indicated he is open to a move to Anfield. Chelsea's last bid was £55m. Should they proceed it's again going to come down to player choice… pic.twitter.com/F8Ma6lAVJB — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 14, 2023

Lavia played 34 times for Southampton last season, thoroughly impressing in his first season of senior football despite the Saints’ relegation.

Perfect for Southampton

After waiting and waiting for a club to match their valuation of Lavia, Southampton have a bidding war for their star man. That means his price has only been ramped up further, with his £60m valuation already a good way over what the Saints were originally demanding for the midfielder.

It has been a good window for the Saints in terms of selling players. Of course, losing prized assets and popular figures is a blow but after relegation, it is an inevitability. Southampton have seen their valuations matched though, and in this case exceeded.

Time will tell just where Lavia ends up but it feels as though this lengthy saga is finally coming to an end sooner rather than later.