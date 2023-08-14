Leeds United favourite now in advanced talks to seal temporary exit from Elland Road

Everton are in advanced talks to sign Jack Harrison on loan from Leeds United, reports talkSPORT.

Harrison, 26, has been linked with Everton on and off throughout the summer, following Leeds United’s relegation from the Premier League last time round.

The winger is yet to feature this season owing to injury, and now it looks like he could be sealing a temporary exit from Elland Road with Everton apparently in advanced talks to sign the Englishman on loan.

TalkSPORT say that there’s a clause in Harrison’s Leeds deal which allows him to leave on loan in the event of relegation from the Premier League, with Harrison now set to undergo a medical at Goodison Park.

Harrison has made more than 200 total appearances for Leeds since joining in 2018, scoring 34 and assisting 32 in that time.

Should Harrison leave on loan, he’d be the fifth Leeds player to do so this summer, following the loan exits of Maximilian Wober, Robin Koch, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, and Marc Roca.

A smart move?

Harrison has experience of the Championship and so Daniel Farke could no doubt do with having him around for this 2023/24 season, which has started poorly for Leeds United.

But this apparent clause would have always made it difficult for Leeds to keep hold of Harrison after their relegation from the top flight, so it’s no surprise to now see Harrison closing in on a move to Everton.

For the player, it could be an exciting move and it’ll give him another season of Premier League football, which he’s become accustomed to in the last few years.

Farke though might fancy signing a replacement for Harrison who brings a lot of quality and versatility to the side.

Up next for the Whites is a home game v Carlos Corberan’s West Brom on Friday.