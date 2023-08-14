‘It’s crucial they pick up the win’ – Grimsby Town v Salford City prediction: The72

Grimsby Town host Salford City in League Two on Tuesday night.

Grimsby Town came up on the wrong end of an entertaining 3-2 clash against Notts County last weekend. They picked up a point on the opening day of the campaign against AFC Wimbledon, but are yet to really get going this season.

Salford City will be targeting another play-off campaign this year and they’ve currently got four points from the opening two league games. A win on the opening day against Forest Green was followed by a penalty shootout win against Preston North End in the cup with the week rounded off with a draw against Crawley Town last weekend.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Grimsby Town put up a good fight last time out but didn’t quite have enough to get over the line. They finished mid table last season not a million miles away from Salford City in the top seven. The game on Tuesday evening provides a good opportunity for Grimsby Town to get three points against a side they may well end up competing with this year.

“Salford City scraped into the top seven last year on goal difference. They need to be more consistent this season to ensure their spot in the play-offs, and it’s these sorts of games where it’s crucial they pick up the win.

“This one will be a tight affair I think with neither side likely to run away with it. However, on the night I think there’s more quality in Salford City’s squad which may naturally get them the win here.”

Score prediction: Grimsby Town 1-2 Salford City

James Ray

“Grimsby Town need to get a win on the board but against Salford City, I think they may have to wait again.

“The Ammies will be looking to get back to winning ways after a bright start to the season and they should be confident of doing so. The hosts aren’t an easy side to get the better of at Blundell Park, but I think they could claim a narrow win.

“Grimsby will want to get points on the board and I think they’ll have spells of real pressure but ultimately, to no avail.”

Score prediction: Grimsby Town 1-2 Salford City