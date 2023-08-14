Hull City midfielder in talks with League One club over exit

Hull City midfielder Ryan Woods is in talks with a League One club over a potential switch, as detailed in a report by HullLive.

Hull City have told the Staffordshire-born man that he can leave the club this summer.

Woods, 29, has fallen out of favour at the MKM Stadium despite only making the switch to East Yorkshire 12 months ago.

HullLive now report he is speaking with an unnamed team in the third tier over an exit with an exit before the deadline on 1st September looking increasingly likely.

Hull exit on the cards

Cutting ties with Woods will be a shrewd move by Hull if a departure gets over the line. He hasn’t been able to make an impact since his transfer last year and isn’t part of Liam Rosenior’s long-term plans.

Getting him off the books would free up space and funds in their squad for bring in further reinforcements between now and the end of the window.

Woods was snapped up from fellow Championship side Birmingham City and went on to make 27 appearances in all competitions last season, 26 of which came in the league. He still has two years left on his contract but is behind the likes of Regan Slater, Adama Traore, Jean Michael Seri and Xavier Simons in the pecking order.

He would be a useful signing for a team in League One, especially as he has been playing in the league above since 2015.

Woods started out with spells as a youngster at Walsall and Shrewsbury Town and has since gone on to have stints at Brentford, Stoke City, Millwall and Birmingham as he currently weighs up his next move in the game.