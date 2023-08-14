Hull City boss provides Allahyar Sayyadmanesh transfer latest amid Colorado Rapids links

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has said that Allahyar Sayyadmanesh has been attracting interest from elsewhere at the moment.

Hull City will have a decision to make if an offer comes in for the Iran international between now and the end of the transfer window.

Sayyadmanesh, 21, has been linked with MLS outfit Colorado Rapids, as detailed in HullLive‘s latest Q&A, but his current injury situation has scuppered any potential transfer to America.

Rosenior has provided this update on the player’s situation at the MKM Stadium to BBC Humberside Sport: “There has been interest in Allahyar. At the moment, he’s a Hull City player. I love having him around, he’s not quite fit yet. Allahyar’s shown so many good moments at this club.

“As with every player at our club, it has (an offer) to be right to for us to let them go. At the moment, there’s no offers for him.”

Hull man eyed

Sayyadmanesh is a useful player to have in the squad and has shown glimpses of quality during his time in East Yorkshire. He is pacey and has potential to grow and develop in the future.

However, he struggles to keep fit and hasn’t been able to nail down a regular place in the starting XI before injuries strike so Hull will need to decide whether he is worth keeping if he can’t play over 20 games a season.

Sayyadmanesh rocked up in January 2022 on an initial loan deal from Fenerbahce and was one of the first signings of the Acun Ilicali era. His switch was then made permanent 12 months ago and he has since made 32 appearances in all competitions, chopping in with three goals.

The youngster had spells at Padideh Sari, Saipa and Esteghlal before moving to the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in 2019.

He then went on to play three times for the Turkish Super Lig giants and was loaned out to Istanbulspor and Zorya Luhansk to get some experience under his belt before switching to England.