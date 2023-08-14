Goalkeeper attracting interest and more: Wigan Athletic transfer news from the last week of the window

Wigan Athletic beat Northampton Town 2-1 over the weekend to make it two wins from their opening two games of the new season.

Wigan Athletic picked up another three points against the Cobblers at the DW Stadium after goals by Charlie Hughes and Callum McManaman.

The Latics have until the transfer deadline 1st September to conclude any business. They have been linked with a swoop for free agent left-back George Cox following his exit from Fortuna Sittard in Holland.

However, as per reporter Paul Kendrick, the player won’t be joining Shaun Maloney’s side this summer. He rose up through the academy ranks at Brighton and Hove Albion before making the move abroad to the Eredivisie.

Wigan goalkeeper Sam Tickle has been attracting interest from some unnamed Premier League clubs, as per a report by Wigan Today. The 21-year-old, who is from Warrington, has been made the number one for this campaign and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

He has risen up through the academy and has been a regular for the club at various youth levels over recent years. The stopper has also had loan spells away at Nantwich Town and Warrington Rylands in the past to get experience under his belt.

Maloney has admitted that it was disappointing to see James McClean leave for Wrexham. The Republic of Ireland international made the decision to depart for the ambitious League Two side and his former boss told Wigan Today: “I was really disappointed. I really wanted to keep James and, as he put on his social media, I wanted him to be captain of the team this year. Look, I understand the decision he’s made, and I’ll never say a bad word against him.”

Elsewhere, Wigan academy graduate Jensen Weir has linked up with fellow League One side Blackpool on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion. He left the Latics in 2020 to join the Seagulls and spent time at Morecambe last term.