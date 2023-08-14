Exeter City are expected to complete the loan signing of Fulham’s Luke Harris, says journalist Darren Witcoop.

Harris, 18, is a product of the Fulham youth academy. The Welsh U19 midfielder has three Premier League appearances to his name for the London club, with all three of which coming in the 2022/23 season.

But now it looks like the Jersey-born youngster will head out on loan, with a move to League One side Exeter City on the cards.

Witcoop says that Harris is expected to join the Grecians on loan and that Fulham and Exeter have built a decent relationship following Fulham striker Jay Stansfield’s successful loan spell at the club last time round.

Fulham teen Luke Harris expected to join Exeter on loan. Fulham want the Welsh midfielder to gain experience and clubs have good relationship after taking Jay Stansfield to Devon last term. Stansfield could now stay in first team plans at Fulham. #ecfc #grecians #ffc #exetercity — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) August 14, 2023

Exeter have already signed players on loan from Aston Villa, Brentford, and Chelsea this summer, with their positive summer business having made for a good start to the season.

Gary Caldwell’s side have taken four points from their opening two league games, now finding themselves in 7th place of the table and without conceding a goal in the league so far.

A strong signing

Harris has shown a lot of potential with Fulham. To have made three Premier League appearances at 18 years old is quite impressive, and now a loan move to Exeter should see him get a full season of first-team experience.

League One looks like a good level for Harris and Exeter a good team – they have promotion ambitions this season and so Harris will be gaining good experience, and in a fast-paced side too.

Up next for the Grecians is a trip to Portsmouth in League One tomorrow night – kick off is at 8pm.