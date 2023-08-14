Released Burnley man Matthew Lowton trained with Birmingham City last week, as per Birmingham Live, but Blues ‘are now thought to be exploring other options’.

Lowton, 34, is a free agent after being released by Burnley at the end of last season. The right-back spent time with both Leeds United and Sheffield United as a youngster, but it was with Burnley where he made his name – he made 203 total appearances for the club between 2015 and 2023 before his release this summer.

And Birmingham Live are now reporting that the former Aston Villa man was training with Birmingham City last week as John Eustace’s side look for competition for Ethan Laird at right-back. But the same report adds that Blues seem to have moved on to other targets.

Laird joined on a permanent deal from Manchester United in the summer following the exit of Maxime Colin. Laird has so far started both of Blues’ Championship fixtures in that right-back spot, making up part of a new-look XI which has so far taken four points from the opening two games of the season.

Birmingham City overcame Leeds United at St Andrew’s last time out, with the win leaving them in 9th place of the table.

Right-backs wanted

Eustace has youngsters Marcel Oakley and Josh Williams to provide cover at right-back, but both lack Championship experience and so it’s understandable that Eustace wants someone like Lowton.

But it appears that Lowton doesn’t fit the bill. Laird is a very dynamic and energetic right-back whereas Lowton is more of a traditional player, so expect Blues to be looking for a player that fits Laird’s mould a bit more.

There might not be many suitable free agents for Birmingham City to pick from and so where they’ll find a Laird replacement remains to be seen.

Blues return to action at Bristol City on Saturday.