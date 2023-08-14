‘Fancy their chances’ – Charlton Athletic v Bristol Rovers prediction: The72

Charlton Athletic host Bristol Rovers in League One tomorrow night.

Charlton Athletic welcome Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers to The Valley tomorrow, for what should be an intriguing match up in the third tier.

The Addicks have won one and lost one in the league this season, beating Leyton Orient on the first day of the season before losing at Peterborough United over the weekend.

Bristol Rovers meanwhile have drawn their opening games 1-1; first against Portsmouth and then against Barnsley.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Bristol Rovers have had two very tough opening games, but they’ve come out of them unbeaten and so Barton should be pleased with how his side have started.

“Charlton meanwhile look a bit slow. A trip to Peterborough is always tough but with the Addicks eyeing up promotion, they’ll have been expecting a better result than they got at the weekend.

“Back at The Valley, Charlton should fancy their chances. But Rovers are tough and so I’m going to back them to take another point in this one.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 1-1 Bristol Rovers

1 of 15 Who is this? Romeo Lavia Armel Bella-Kotchap Che Adams Nathan Tella

James Ray

“You have to be impressed that Rovers have managed draws against two sides widely tipped to fight it out for promotion. They’re coming up against another strong team here too, but they could have their work cut out this time around.

“I’m excited to see how Charlton’s season pans out but home games like these are ones they should be looking to take all three points from.

“Bouncing back from the Posh loss will be important and in front of the home faithful, I can see them claiming a pretty narrow win. Don’t be surprised if Bristol Rovers take something from this, but I will go for a home victory.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 2-1 Bristol Rovers