Everton join Crystal Palace in chase for Southampton man

Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy has emerged on the radar of Everton, reports Jack Rosser.

Southampton’s stopper is a wanted man in the Premier League between now and the end of the transfer window.

McCarthy, 33, was part of the Southampton side who were relegated to the Championship last season but he may well be thrown a top flight lifeline by the Toffees over the next couple of weeks.

The Sun reporter Rosser has claimed on Twitter (see tweet below) that the veteran is now on Everton’s radar as they eye some competition for Jordan Pickford. Crystal Palace have also been credited with an interest.

Everton considering a move for Southampton's Alex McCarthy. Crystal Palace interested too, McCarthy has two years left on his deal but is one of the highest earners and therefore #Saintsfc could let him go for free. — Jack Rosser (@JackRosser_) August 14, 2023

Southampton man eyed

He still has a couple of years left on his contract at Southampton but as Rosser alluded to, they may well let him depart for free. This would help them free up space and funds in their squad to bring in further reinforcements as Russell Martin looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squads with some more additions.

McCarthy provides strong competition and back-up between the sticks for the number one spot but following the recent arrival of Joe Lumley, an exit would make sense now.

He has been with the Hampshire outfit since 2016 and has made 139 appearances in all competitions, nine of which came in the last campaign.

The Guildford-born man is a vastly experienced player and has played over 300 games in his career to date, having previously had spells at Reading, QPR and Crystal Palace in the past.

It is expected to be a busy next couple of weeks at Southampton with both comings and goings anticipated. McCarthy’s future remains up in the air and there could be a tussle between Everton and Palace for his signature now.