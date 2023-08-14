Defender being targeted and more: Barnsley transfer news from the last week of the window

Barnsley drew 1-1 away at Bristol Rovers over the weekend at the Memorial Ground in League One.

Barnsley remain unbeaten in the league so far under new boss Neill Collins after thrashing Port Vale 7-0 on the opening day of the campaign.

The Tykes have until the 1st September to bring in or sell any players before the transfer deadline. They could face a battle to keep hold of Callum Styles over the next few weeks following his return from his loan spell away at Millwall in the Championship last term.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the 23-year-old has emerged on the radar of Coventry City and Bristol City in the second tier. He is a Hungary international with 10 caps under his belt to date and still has a couple of years left on his contract at Oakwell.

Coventry are also believed to be interested in defender Liam Kitching. The Barnsley Chronicle claim the Sky Blues have seen a bid rejected for the centre-back as they hunt for more additions under Mark Robins.

They have money to spend after selling striker Viktor Gyokeres and midfielder Gus Hamer to Sporting Lisbon and Sheffield United respectively. However, they will have to fork out some more cash if they are to tempt the former Leeds United man away from South Yorkshire.

Barnsley have been linked with a move for defender Jesse Debrah this summer but nothing has materialised. As relayed by the Yorkshire Post, the door isn’t shut on him potentially heading back to FC Halifax Town as he continues to hunt for a new club.

He rose up through the youth ranks at Millwall but didn’t make a senior appearance for the London club before leaving in 2021. He has been a key player for the Shaymen over the past two years but is currently weighing up his options as a free agent.