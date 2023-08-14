Defender attracting interest and more: Millwall transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Millwall were beaten 1-0 at home by Bristol City over the weekend after Matty James’ late winner for the visitors.

Millwall went into the game against the Robins in confident mood after winning 1-0 away at Middlesbrough on the opening day of the season.

They have until the end of the transfer window on 1st September to bring in or offload any players. Their defender Jake Cooper has been linked with a move to Scottish Premiership giants Rangers over recent times.

Football Insider claim the Gers are interested in luring the centre-back up to Scotland this summer to bolster their options at the back. The former Reading man has been on the books at The Den since 2017 and has made 253 appearances for his current club in all competitions to date, chipping in with 21 goals.

Millwall will be eager to keep hold of key man Zian Flemming over the next few weeks. The attacking midfielder, 25, moved to England 12 months ago from Fortuna Sittard and has adapted to life in the Championship with ease.

He scored 14 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions last term and that form has seen him emerge on the radar of Premier League new boys Burnley. In this latest update though, TEAMtalk claim that the Clarets have ended their pursuit of the Dutchman for now which is a boost.

In other news, Barnsley’s Callum Styles, who spent the past campaign on loan with Gary Rowett’s side, could end up back in the second tier with Coventry City and Bristol City both reported to be keen. According to reporter Alan Nixon on Patreon, the pair are interested in luring him away from Oakwell.

The 23-year-old can play either central midfield or at left-back and still has two years left on his deal with the Tykes. He is a Hungary international with 10 caps to his name.