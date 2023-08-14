Club now working on deal for wantaway Leeds United man following stern Farke comments

Leeds United signed Sinisterra, 24, from Feyenoord last summer. The Whites paid a reported £21million for the Colombian who went on to score five goals in 19 Premier League outings for the club, who were eventually relegated to the Championship.

Sinisterra has since featured once in the second tier for Leeds but he was left out of the squad that lost at Birmingham City on Saturday.

And now, reports in the Netherlands (via Sport Witness) say that Feyenoord are ‘busy persuading’ Sinisterra to return to the club, and that the Dutch giants are in ‘direct contact’ with Leeds regarding a deal for the attacker.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke said that Sinisterra was unavailable for the game at Birmingham City, before making this statement on Leeds’ apparent wantaway players:

“I want a group fully focused and committed. This club is bigger than any player or manager or board member. I’m not begging anyone ‘Please play for us’. The club too big.

“If player doesn’t want to be with us they can train alone and use their own dressing room. I need players who are fully committed to defend the shirt.”

Sinisterra leaving?

Sinisterra is definitely someone who could help Leeds in the Championship – especially seeing how much the club have struggled in their opening two games.

But Farke is right; he needs players who want to play for the club and who want to help Leeds return to the Premier League, and if Sinisterra isn’t in that category then a sale would be best for all.

Feyenoord’s interest is unsuspriring. They know exactly how good he is and for Sinisterra, a return to the Netherlands where he previously prevailed could be an exciting option.

It remains to be seen what the summer holds for Sinisterra, but expect him to remain in transfer headlines.