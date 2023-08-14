Bristol Rovers nearing deal for Chelsea talent, QPR linked last month

Bristol Rovers are closing in on the loan signing of Chelsea attacking midfielder Harvey Vale, as per a report from Bristol Live.

19-year-old Chelsea man Vale is viewed as a bright young talent but he ended a tough spell on loan with Hull City last season.

The highly-rated attacking midfielder played only three times for the Tigers before returning to his parent club in January. Speculation has circulated over a potential return to the Championship with QPR said to be eyeing Vale last month.

Now though, Bristol Live reports that the youngster is set to head for Bristol Rovers instead.

They report that after first eyeing Vale in the January transfer window, the Gas are closing in on a season-long deal. He’ll come in to bolster their options going forward, offering himself as an option in the no.10 role or out on the left or right-hand side.

Vale has nine goals and 10 assists to his name in 51 games for Chelsea’s U21s and has also played five times for the first-team.

A good move for all?

After struggling to make an impact in the Championship, a League One stint could be best for Vale. At only 19, he still has plenty of time to develop and the hope will be that he can find his stride under Joey Barton and take some steps forward under his management.

Vale’s ability to play in a range of attacking roles should make him a valuable player for Barton too.

He mainly plays as an attacking midfielder or winger but has operated deeper as a no.8 before as well, displaying his well-rounded game and solid understanding of the game from different areas of the pitch. Time will tell if the deal comes to fruition but this looks to be a good move for all parties involved.