Bournemouth man on radar and more: Cardiff City transfer news from the last week of the window

Cardiff City were beaten 2-1 by QPR over the weekend in Erol Bulut’s first competitive home game in charge.

Cardiff City went into their clash against the Hoops on the back of their opening day 2-2 draw away at Leeds United but were left disappointed after losing to Gareth Ainsworth’s side.

The Bluebirds have until the end of the month to bring in more reinforcements to bolster their squad and have been linked with a few players over recent times. They are monitoring Kieffer Moore‘s situation at AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League, as detailed in a report by WalesOnline.

Moore, 31, left the Cardiff City Stadium in January 2022 to link up with the Cherries and his situation with the top flight club is up in the air at the moment. He has scored eight goals in 33 games in all competitions since moving to Dorset.

Cardiff have been linked with a move for Tom Davies this summer following his departure from Everton at the end of June. However, BBC Sport report his wages are too high for the Welsh club at this moment in time so they won’t be pursuing a deal.

The midfielder is currently weighing up his options as a free agent and has a big decision to make. He has spent his whole career to date on the books at Goodison Park but was released by the Toffees.

Elsewhere, the Bluebirds have let left-back Joel Bagan head out the exit door on loan to get some more experience under his belt. He has joined SV Zulte Waregem in Belgium.

The 21-year-old, who is a Republic of Ireland youth international, played 27 times in the last campaign. He has had a temporary spell away at Newport County in the past as well.