Bolton Wanderers to decide on player’s future in next 24 hours after Bristol City bid

Bolton Wanderers will decide where George Thomason’s future lies in the next 24 hours following a bid from Bristol City, as per The Bolton News.

Thomason, 22, has featured off the bench in both of Bolton Wanderers’ league games so far this season.

Last season he made 21 league appearances and assisted two goals in the third tier.

The central midfielder can operate in a number of different roles in the middle of the park. He can play deeper and more advanced if called upon making him a handy asset to have.

Ian Evatt recently stated every player had their price amid reports Bristol City were targeting the midfielder. And it wasn’t long before their resolve was tested with the Robins lodging a £1million bid.

Now, it has been said by The Bolton News that the League One side will decide on Thomason’s future within the next day. The report goes on to say the club are reluctant to lose him as they believe he has the potential to be a regular starter, but it’s believed the Robins have met the Whites’ valuation and that could spell the end of his time at Bolton Wanderers.

No time to rest

Bristol City recently lost star midfielder Alex Scott to Bournemouth and they appear to be wasting no time in trying to bring in replacements. Reports have already suggested they’re leading the race to sign St Patrick’s Athletic midfielder Adam Murphy and now they could be on the verge of signing Thomason from League One.

Nigel Pearson’s side finished ten points outside the top six last season and it will be hoped this year they can narrow that gap and potentially even finish inside it. Bristol City have made a few solid signings so far this summer and they have reacted quite well to losing some key men over the summer and last January.

There’s still more than two weeks left of the window and it appears there’s more to come from the Robins between now and deadline day.

They’ve started the season well with four points from two games in the Championship and next up is a clash at home against Birmingham City this weekend.