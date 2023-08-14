Bolton Wanderers striker wanted by Watford and Stoke City

Bolton Wanderers striker Dion Charles is on the radar of Watford and Stoke City, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

Bolton Wanderers could face a battle to keep hold of the forward between now and the end of the transfer window amid interest from the Championship.

Charles, 27, is a key player for the Trotters up top and scored 21 goals in all competitions last season to help them get into the League One play-offs. However, they lost at the semi-finals stage over two legs to Barnsley.

According to TEAMtalk, both Watford and Stoke are admirers of him and are among a ‘number’ of second tier sides considering a swoop for him over the next few weeks before the deadline on 1st September.

Bolton Wanderers man wanted

Keeping hold of Charles is crucial to Bolton’s hopes of gaining promotion this term and they need to ensure that they can fend off competition from elsewhere. However, if the price is right then it would be hard to stand in the way.

Ian Evatt’s side signed the Preston-born man back in 2022 and he has since scored 31 goals in 79 games in all competitions, two of which have already come in this campaign. He remains under contract until June 2025 meaning his current club are under no pressure to cash in on him just yet.

Charles had spells as a youngster at Blackpool, AFC Fylde, Fleetwood Town and Southport before joining Accrington Stanley in 2019, He was prolific during his time under John Coleman and found the net on 30 occasions before carrying on his goal scoring exploits after his switch to Bolton.

Both Watford and Stoke are dreaming of promotion to the Premier League and could see the Northern Ireland international as someone that would bolster their striking options.