Bolton Wanderers handed huge boost as key player rejects Championship interest to stay

Bolton Wanderers midfielder George Thomason has turned down Championship interest to stay at the club, manager Ian Evatt has confirmed.

Bolton Wanderers academy graduate Thomason has been subject of transfer interest from Bristol City in recent days and it was said on Monday morning that a decision over his future would be made in the next 24 hours.

The Robins are in the market for midfield reinforcements and have the money to spend after Alex Scott’s move to Bournemouth.

However, it has now emerged that transfer target Thomason will not be on the move.

Bolton Wanderers announced on their official Twitter page that Thomason has made the decision to stay at the club despite an offer from elsewhere. Bristol City were not named in the announcement but given the wide reports of interest from the Robins and the rumoured bid, one would assume they are the unnamed club being referenced to here.

🗣️ Ian Evatt has confirmed this afternoon that despite an offer from another club, midfielder George Thomason will remain a Bolton Wanderers player! Full story to follow on https://t.co/oVVl0dtnLo…#bwfc pic.twitter.com/Vx90PlJ7uU — Bolton Wanderers (@OfficialBWFC) August 14, 2023

A huge boost

Since breaking into the first-team at Bolton Wanderers, Thomason has become increasingly important for Evatt. His importance to the side has only grown and his impact on the team when he plays as come a long way from when he first broke into the team.

He’s developed well and become a key part of Evatt’s group, so interest in his services was understandable.

It will be a huge boost for Wanderers that he stays despite admiring glances from the top-flight too. It’s a great statement for the club to make too – one of their key assets would prefer to stay than move up a league. The hope will be that he’s playing Championship football in Bolton Wanderers colours sooner rather than later with the Trotters widely tipped to fight for automatic promotion this season.