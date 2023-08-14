Birmingham City agree fee for 28-year-old striker ahead of multiple Championship rivals

Birmingham City have agreed a fee for FC Midtjylland striker Sory Kaba, as per Daily Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath.

Kaba, 28, spent the second half of last season with Championship side Cardiff City. He netted eight goals and laid on one assist in 17 games for the Bluebirds, playing a vital role in keeping them in the division.

As a result, Kaba has been heavily linked with a move back to the second-tier. Watford have been said to be leading the chase after talks, while West Brom also identified him as a striker target.

Now though, as per reporter McGrath, Birmingham City have agreed a fee for the 21-time Guinea international.

He states the Blues entered the race alongside several second-tier sides before reaching the agreement.

Kaba has a year left on his contract with Midtjylland and the club have been willing to cash in on his services following his impressive spell in South Wales last season.

Blues swooping in

While West Brom had eyed him up and Watford had held talks, Birmingham City look to have swooped in and pulled off a great deal. If Kaba can shown the standards he did at Cardiff City, he’ll be a big hit at St. Andrew’s.

He’s a powerful presence at the top of the pitch and his endeavour made him a popular figure in South Wales, as did his goals of course.

Kaba has 27 goals and 15 assists in 108 games for Midtjylland so he hasn’t been quite as prolific in Denmark as he was in the Championship. He previously notched 24 in 64 with Elche and a stint in Belgium with OH Leuven saw him manage 12 goals and three assists in 29 games.

Time will tell if the deal can be wrapped up but this looks to be a great signing for Birmingham City ahead of numerous Championship rivals.