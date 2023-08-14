Barnsley pair on radar and more: Coventry City transfer news from the last week of the window

Coventry City began life without Gustavo Hamer with a 3-0 win over Middlesbrough at home over the weekend.

Coventry City bounced back from their opening day defeat away at Leicester City to pick up their first three points of the new Championship.

It has been a busy past week on the transfer front for the Sky Blues as they eye more additions before the end of the window. They have reportedly seen a bid rejected by Barnsley for defender Liam Kitching as they seek to bolster their options at the back this month.

Mark Robins’ side lodged an offer worth in the region of £2.5million but it was turned down by the Tykes as they hold out for more, as per the Barnsley Chronicle. The former Leeds United man helped the Yorkshire club get into the play-offs in League One last term but they were beaten in the final at Wembley by rivals Sheffield Wednesday to miss out on promotion.

Coventry are said to be keen on Barnsley’s Callum Styles following his loan spell at Millwall in the last campaign. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon, they are admirers of the 23-year-old along with Bristol City.

The 23-year-old still has a couple of years left on his contract at Oakwell but they may face a battle to keep hold of him over the next few years. He started his career at Bury and has made 200 appearances in his career in all competitions to date.

Elsewhere, George Burroughs has been snapped up by Altrincham on a free transfer following his exit from the Coventry Building Society at the end of June. The Sky Blues made the tough decision to release him at the end of last season.

Alty’s website have announced that he has linked up with them. He spent time on trial with the National League outfit over pre-season.