3 wingers Leeds United should turn to amid recent transfer drama

Leeds United are in a tough spot right now and it looks as though players are trying to force moves away from Elland Road before the window’s end.

Much of the ongoing drama has been surrounding wingers. Willy Gnonto has been refusing to play but Leeds United insist he isn’t for sale while Daniel Farke’s comments on Luis Sinisterra over the weekend don’t make for good reading either. Jack Harrison’s move to Everton has been confirmed, but not before a bizarre u-turn involving Aston Villa pulling out of a deal.

With rumours rife, here are three wingers the Whites must consider signing before the end of the window…

Joseph Paintsil – KRC Genk

Paintsil would be a real statement signing for Leeds United and while a player who managed 18 goals and 14 assists in 39 games might seem out of reach, Genk are said to be open to swapping the Ghanaian star for Southampton’s Paul Onuachu.

That means they’d have to overcome competition for a signature but perhaps indicates they’re willing to do business. Paintsil can play on the right or left and has shown he’s a goalscoring and creative threat.

Million Manheof – Vitesse Arnhem

If the Whites fancy dipping into the Dutch market, Million Manhoef is a player worth considering. He’s more than just a great name too – he managed nine goals and five assists in 33 Eredivisie games for Vitesse last season.

At 21, he’s got plenty of time to develop further and refine his game but the end product he displayed last season showed how far he’s come in a short time. The Dutch youth international could be a realistic yet fantastic signing for Leeds.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – Crystal Palace

Rak-Sakyi is a name fans might be familiar after his fantastic Charlton Athletic stint last season. He’s been linked with a Championship move this summer and Leeds could do far worse than chucking their name into the hat for the talented winger.

He managed 15 goals and nine assists for the Addicks and looks destined for the top.