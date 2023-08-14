3 Chuba Akpom replacements Middlesbrough must turn to with Ajax move on the brink

Middlesbrough talisman Chuba Akpom looks set to move to Dutch giants Ajax, leaving Michael Carrick with yet anther of last season’s influential stars.

The Athletic reporter David Ornstein made the revelation on Sunday night, stating a fee had been agreed and Akpom had been given permission by Middlesbrough to travel to the Netherlands for his medical.

Boro needed to add more goals to their ranks even before Akpom’s move had been agreed, so the need for fresh firepower has been ramped up even more. With that said, here are three striker replacements who should be in their thinking…

Cameron Archer – Aston Villa

Boro know all about Archer after last season’s loan spell and to replace the firepower lost in Akpom, his signing would certainly go a long way to bringing some goals to the Riverside.

He’s down the pecking order at Villa Park and it seems feasible that he moves before the end of the month. He managed 11 goals and six assists in 23 games for Middlesbrough last season and at only 21, there’s no doubt that there’s a bright future ahead of Archer.

Tom Cannon – Everton

Speculation over Cannon’s future has been rife this summer following his strong stint on loan at Preston North End and while Everton might need to be persuaded to let him go permanently, money from the Akpom deal could go a long way to persuading them to part ways with the promising forward.

Cannon’s stock rose massively during his time at Deepdale, netting eight goals in 21 games after setting the PL2 alight with Everton’s U21s.

Hugo Cuypers – KRC Genk

Last but not least is a punchy option but you feel Boro fans need a real statement of intent from the club hierarchy, and a move for Hugo Cuypers would be just that. The Genk man has nine goals in six games across all competitions this season and managed a stunning 34 in 56 across all competitions last season.

It won’t be easy tempting him to second-tier football but Burnley managed to do so with plenty of Belgian Pro League stars last season. It could prove pricey but Cuypers would be a huge signing for Carrick and Boro.