23-year-old Swansea City man wanted in League One, Reading among sides keen

Swansea City centre-back Brandon Cooper is wanted by a number of League One sides including Reading, as per reporter Darren Witcoop.

Swansea City man Cooper has found much of his first-team football out on loan since coming through the club’s academy.

The 23-year-old defender has played 11 times for the Swans’ senior side while playing plenty of youth football alongside loans with Newport County, Forest Green Rovers, Swindon Town and Yeovil Town.

Cooper has been involved in two matchday squads so far this season but is yet to make an appearance and now, reporter Witcoop has said League One interest is emerging in the Welshman. Reading are said to be among a host of League One teams eyeing up a move for Cooper, asking about his availability as we head into the closing stages of the summer transfer window.

Swansea defender Brandon Cooper is the subject of interest from a host of League One clubs. Reading among the clubs to asked about Cooper’s availability. #scfc #readingfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) August 14, 2023

It is not said whether the interest is in a permanent or temporary deal but Cooper is in the final year of his Swansea contract.

A future in South Wales?

At 23, it is of the utmost importance that Cooper is playing first-team football, and on a regular basis.

If the chance to do so isn’t going to come with Swansea City, a move away this summer will be ideal. A sale means the Swans can get a fee for the player before his deal runs out this time next year but if Michael Duff and co still see a path to the first-team for him, it could be that a temporary deal is the preference.

A League One loan will be ideal for Cooper. He spent last season with Forest Green Rovers, who were fighting relegation. They ended up dropping to League Two, so perhaps a move to someone further up the division would be best for his development after the hardships of an unsuccessful fight against the drop.